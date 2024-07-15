No need to pass military medical commission when updating data - Ministry of Defence

The Ministry of Defence has published an official notice regarding incorrect interpretations of the law on updating military registration data and the fines provided for by law.

"In connection with the dissemination of inaccurate information in some telegram channels and other information resources regarding fines for updating data without passing a military medical commission, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine clarifies. Currently, Ukrainian legislation provides for certain types of military duty, including updating data and undergoing a medical examination to determine the degree of fitness for military service," the statement said.

It is noted that when updating data, a military medical commission is not required. Passing the military medical examination is required only after receiving a summons to undergo a military medical examination.

"The law stipulates that updating data by citizens is a separate type of military duty. In addition, Article 21 of the law on mobilisation training and mobilisation provides for a separate obligation of citizens to undergo a medical examination to determine their fitness for military service," explained Mark Andrusiak, Director of the Ministry of Defence's Personnel Policy Department.

Mobilising and updating credentials

As a reminder, the law on mobilisation came into force on 18 May. According to the updated legislation, all Ukrainians aged 18 to 60 who are liable for military service must update their registration details by 16 July 2024. Those who fail to do so on time face fines.

It was also reported that women liable for military service will be fined if they do not update their account details in the CCC within 60 days

You can update your data through the Reserve+ mobile application or in person at the TCR or administrative service centres.

"Reserve+ is a mobile application for persons liable for military service, conscripts and reservists that will allow them to update their credentials online in the Oberig register.