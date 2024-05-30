Conscripted women will be fined if they do not update their TCRSS credentials within 60 days

Conscripted women in certain specialties may be fined if they do not update their information within two months after the mobilization law goes into effect.

As reported by Censor.NET, the head of the Kremenchuk district TCRSS Myroslav Volkov told about this in an interview with the "Telegraph" publication.

"They (women - ed.) can also be fined for violating the rules of military registration if they do not update their registration data in a timely manner. Women of certain specialties, mainly doctors, aged 18 to 60 must register for military registration and receive a military - an accounting document," he explained.

Such women will be fined from 17,000 to 25,500 thousand hryvnias.

The head of the Kremenchuk TCRS noted that the mobilization of women is carried out only with their personal consent, in accordance with Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 560.

Physical examination

At the same time, Volkov specified that during the period of mandatory clarification of registration data, which will last until July 16, those women conscripted for military service who:

have the right to postpone the draft;

older than 55 years;

reserved;

those who have a valid military registration document.

He added that conscript women who do not have a valid military registration document, or who are receiving it for the first time, must pass a military medical examination.

It was previously reported that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine excluded the norm according to which women doctors or pharmacists who did not receive a military registration document could work as non-military conscripts until the end of 2026.