MoD launches mobile application "Reserve+" for persons liable for military service. How to update data online? INSTRUCTION

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is launching the Reserve+ mobile application for persons liable for military service, conscripts and reservists. It will allow them to quickly update their data and access information in the Oberih registry.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defence.

Tomorrow, on 18 May, the updated Law on Mobilisation comes into force.

What does this mean?

So, starting from 18 May, all men aged 18-60 must update their registration details within 60 days - until 16 July inclusive.

"No referral to the MMC will be issued during data update. Such referral may be issued later if necessary," the press service said.

Read more: Media: Persons liable for military service will not be able to update data in ASCs as government has not yet provided access to databases

How to update your registration details

The Ministry of Defence explains that the data can be updated in any of the following ways:

Online - through the Reserve+ application (the so-called account- ed.). It will be available for download on smartphones via the App Store and Google Play Market from 18 May.

The Ministry of Defence explained that Reserve+ allows for prompt data updates and access to information in the Oberih register. After updating the data in the app, you will be able to see information from the Oberih register about yourself.

In addition, you can update your data offline at territorial recruitment centres or administrative service centres operating throughout the country.

A QR code will appear in Reserve+

The Ministry of Defence explained that if a citizen updates his or her data through the TCR, in addition to the extract from the register, he or she will also receive a corresponding mark on the military ID card.

Starting June 18, the Reserve+ app will also have a QR code that can be scanned by the relevant authorities to instantly receive information about your status as a person liable for military service, conscript, or reservist.

Read more: Ukraine is digitising its judicial system, - Fedorov

Mobilisation in Ukraine: what changes have been made?

The new law on mobilisation will come into force on 18 May 2024, and from then on, all men liable for military service must update their data in the TRC within 60 days. If they fail to do so, they may be prosecuted.

On 4 May, Ukraine cancelled the status of "limitedly fit" for persons liable for military service. Those men who had previously received this status will have 9 months to undergo the MMC again and be classified as "unfit" or "fit" for military service.

Read more: Ministry of Defence has launched online deregulation platform: Will help improve efficiency of processes

The Ministry of Defence said that from mid-May, those who are partially fit for service will be called back to the TCR for a medical examination.

Also, from 18 May, an account for persons liable for military service will be launched. In it, persons liable for military service must register their phone number, email address and place of residence. They will have to add their data through the TCR, SS and this resource.

On 9 May, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine approved an increase in fines for draft evaders. Violators of the mobilisation law will have to pay the state between UAH 3,400 and 25,000. The fines will be imposed within three months from the date of detection of the offence, but not later than one year from the date of its commission.

Read more: Zelenskyy signs law on new fines for mobilisation evasion