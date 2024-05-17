Zelenskyy signs law on new fines for mobilisation evasion

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law "On Amendments to the Code of Administrative Offences and the Criminal Code of Ukraine on Strengthening Liability for Military Offences".

This is evidenced by the data on the Rada's website, Censor.NET reports.

The law was returned with the President's signature.

The law provides for fines of UAH 17,000 to 25,000 for citizens and UAH 34,000 to 59,000 for officials and legal entities for evading wartime mobilisation.

A minimum fine of UAH 17,000 will be imposed for failure to appear at the TCR upon summons, evasion of registration and for late updating of data. Businesses that ignore the need to maintain military records of employees will be fined from UAH 34,000. Fines will also increase for repeated violations.

