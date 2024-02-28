Ukraine is digitising its judicial system, - Fedorov

The judicial system is being digitised: some services will be available online and in Diia. This will simplify document flow, speed up case consideration, and facilitate communication between parties to cases. Digitalisation will also become an effective tool in the fight against corruption.

This was stated by Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology of Ukraine - Minister of Digital Transformation.

"Digitalisation of the court is part of the State Anti-Corruption Strategy. The electronic court will make the judicial system modern and more efficient. Some services will be online and in Diia. This will simplify document flow, speed up the consideration of cases and facilitate communication between the parties to cases. Judges will have less paperwork and save time," he wrote.

According to Fedorov, the unified information system is currently being transformed. "It has already passed an IT audit, and now we are checking its functionality. Once completed, we will form an updated concept of the e-court.

At the same time, we are working on an electronic enforcement document in Diia, which is a court decision that must be enforced.

"For example, you lent money on a receipt, you were not paid back, you sued, and the court decided to recover the money from the debtor. In other words, the court issues an enforcement document. To get it, you have to stand in line, which is a lot of paperwork and time. After the service is launched, the document will be available in Diia," explained Fedorov.

Almost 7 million people will be able to use the e-court: citizens, prosecutors, lawyers, investigators, notaries, businesses and court employees.

Some court services are already available online: an electronic cabinet, online court hearings, and a contact centre. Other services are available in Diia: court notices, decisions and fines.

"Experience has shown that digitalisation is one of the most effective tools for fighting corruption," said Fedorov.