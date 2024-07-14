Ukrainian combat system DELTA is highly appreciated by NATO

Ukraine's DELTA combat system has been praised by NATO Supreme Allied Commander Transformation General Philippe Lavigne and Deputy Chief of Staff for NATO Capability Development Vice Admiral Jeffrey W. Hughes.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, NATO representatives noted the significant work of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine to ensure the interoperability of Ukrainian and NATO systems, as well as an innovative approach to the development of the DELTA combat system.

"DELTA has proven that it can share information between different NATO Allies. With the emergence of DELTA, Ukraine is strengthening its position in the world as a powerful innovation hub that generates effective solutions for effective warfare," said Kateryna Chernohorenko, Deputy Minister of Defence for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalisation.

What is the DELTA system?

DELTA is a unique ecosystem of military products built to NATO standards. It allows you to see the battlefield in real time and displays the air, ground, and sea situation on a digital map. The system also includes a messenger and streaming that allow communication in a secure loop and real-time broadcasting from UAVs. The system allows information exchange within a unit, brigade, and, if necessary, with allies.

Earlier it was reported that the DELTA situational awareness system will be fully legalised and implemented in the Defence Forces in early July 2024.