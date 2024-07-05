Keir Starmer becomes new Prime Minister of United Kingdom

Keir Starmer has been appointed the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Starmer had an audience with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

Earlier it was reported that the opposition Labour Party led by Keir Starmer is winning in the UK. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak officially recognised the Conservatives' defeat in the election and congratulated their opponents.

Later, Sunak announced that he was resigning.

Earlier, Keir Starmer said that Putin was solely responsible for Russian aggression in Ukraine.

"We have always supported Ukraine. ... And I think that anyone who wants to be a representative in our parliament should be clear that whether it is Russian aggression on the battlefield or on the Internet, we stand against that aggression. This means standing up for Ukraine, but it also means standing up for our freedom," Starmer said at the time.

