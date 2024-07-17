NATO appoints Turner as special representative to Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has appointed Patrick Turner as a senior representative in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Alliance's press service.

He will begin his duties in Kyiv in September 2024. Turner will lead NATO's representation in Ukraine.

He will coordinate "NATO's engagement with the Ukrainian authorities in Kyiv" and "coordinate NATO's efforts and provide the Alliance with assessments and advice on the situation in Ukraine".

Turner previously served as NATO's Assistant Secretary General for Operations and Defence Policy and Planning, and has held a number of senior civil service positions in the UK.

"I am honoured to be appointed as NATO's Senior Representative to Ukraine. I look forward to leading the NATO Representation and working closely with the Ukrainian authorities, as well as with Allies and partners to deliver NATO's support to Ukraine," he commented.