Sytnyk is appointed as Deputy Director of Defense Procurement Agency - media

Former director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and former deputy head of the NAPC Artem Sytnyk has been appointed deputy head of the Defense Procurement Agency by Maryna Bezrukova.

According to Censor.NET, Sytnyk told ZN.UA about his appointment.

According to him, he will be responsible for the security of not only procurement but also the functioning of the institution as a whole.

It is worth noting that the Defense Procurement Agency, an enterprise of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, is currently headed by Maryna Bezrukova. She was appointed to the position in 2024.

As a reminder, from 2015 to 2022, Artem Sytnyk served as the NABU Director. On May 12, 2022, former National Anti-Corruption Bureau Director Artem Sytnyk was appointed deputy head of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption.

On June 3, Sytnyk announced that he had resigned as deputy head of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption.