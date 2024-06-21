ENG
Zelenskyy appoints Morozov as head of State Protection Department

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed a new head of the State Protection Department.

The corresponding decree was published on the website of the Presidential Office, Censor.NET reports.

"To appoint Morozov Oleksii Volodymyrovych as the head of the State Protection Department of Ukraine," the statement reads.

As a reminder, on May 7, 2024, it became known that two colonels of the State Protection Department were exposed for high treason and aiding and abetting a terrorist attack aimed at eliminating a Ukrainian high-ranking official. According to the SSU, they planned to kill Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

