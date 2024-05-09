Zelenskyy dismisses head of State Protection Department Rud

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Serhii Rud, head of the State Protection Department, from his post.

The corresponding decree was published on the official website of the head of state, Censor.NET reports.

"To dismiss RUD Serhii Leonidovych from the post of Head of the State Protection Department of Ukraine," the document reads.

Serhii Rud was appointed Head of the SPD in October 2019.

On the occasion of Independence Day in 2020, Rud was promoted to the rank of Major General.

As a reminder, on May 7, 2024, it became known that two colonels of the State Protection Department were found guilty of high treason and aiding and abetting a terrorist attack aimed at eliminating a Ukrainian high-ranking official. According to the SSU, they planned to kill Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Reference:

The State Protection Department of Ukraine is a special-purpose state law enforcement agency. The main tasks of the SPD are aimed at ensuring the security of the President of Ukraine, senior state officials, as well as the protection of administrative buildings and facilities of state authorities of Ukraine (Verkhovna Rada, Cabinet of Ministers, Constitutional Court, Supreme Court and others). Also within the scope of responsibility of the Administration of State Guard is the protection of heads of foreign states, parliaments and governments and members of their families, heads of international organizations arriving in Ukraine or staying on its territory.