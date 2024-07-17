ENG
Ukraine returns 95 Ukrainian servicemen from Russian captivity, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Обмін полоненими 17 липня 2024 року

Today, on 17 July, 95 more Ukrainian defenders have been released from Russian captivity.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"We continue to bring our people home. Another 95 defenders have been released from Russian captivity. These are soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, and border guards.

I am grateful to our exchange team and to the United Arab Emirates for mediating this release. No matter how difficult it is, we are looking for everyone who may be in captivity. We must return everyone," the statement said.

Read more: Russia opens criminal cases against 620 Ukrainian prisoners of war

