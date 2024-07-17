ENG
Ukrainians updated data even in Haiti and Greenland via "Reserve+" - Ministry of Defense

As of July 17, 2024, 3.4 million Ukrainian citizens have updated their military registration data through Reserve+.

This was reported by Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernohorenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Reserve+ has passed the mark of 3.4 million updates. Of these, 83,500 updates were made abroad. Responsible citizens updated their data even in Haiti and Greenland," she said.

Chernohorenko added that Reserve+ still has the opportunity to update data even after the 16th of the month when it is first authorized. For those who have not used the app before.

"This will allow you to get an electronic military ID and not carry papers with you. But remember that the responsibility for violating the law does not disappear," the Deputy Minister added.

Read more: Ukrainians abroad who have not updated their data by 16 July will also be fined, - Ministry of Defence

