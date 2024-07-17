Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff: 99 combat engagements registered since beginning of day, enemy is active in Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Kharkiv directions

As of 16:00, 99 combat engagements were registered. The greatest enemy activity is observed in the Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Kharkiv directions.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is attacking with the support of aviation, having already conducted six air strikes with guided aerial bombs. The number of combat engagements has increased to 15 since the beginning of the day. The occupants concentrated all their efforts in the areas of Hlyboke and Vovchansk. They attacked in small groups, up to the motorised rifle unit. Currently, there is one battle near Hlyboke, all other enemy attacks have been stopped. The losses of the invaders are being clarified.

The intensity of the Russian occupiers' assault operations in the Kupiansk direction has increased. The enemy attacked the positions of our units eight times. In particular, near Synkivka, Andriivka, and Stelmakhivka. Fighting is still ongoing in two locations near the latter. Terrorists fired unguided missiles at Synkivka from army aircraft.

Watch more: Occupiers in Zaporizhzhia direction were given rusty ammunition: "F#cking grenades. New f#cking ones! Straight off assembly line". VIDEO

Hostilities in Donbas

Six enemy attacks were registered in the Lyman direction since the beginning of the day, half of them were successfully repelled by Ukrainian troops. Firefights continue near Torske and Makiivka.

In the Siversk direction, the Russian aggressor continues to try to improve the tactical situation near Spirne, Vyimka, Fedorivka, and Verkhnekamianske. The number of combat engagements increased to five today. Our troops repelled two attacks, three are still ongoing. The occupants dropped a guided aerial bomb near Dobropillia.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupants are storming Chasiv Yar with the support of aviation - they used three KABs in the town. Two more attacks near Andriivka and Novomarkove were repelled.

In the Toretsk direction, the number of enemy attacks increased to 17. The enemy is concentrating its efforts towards Pivnichne and New York. Fighting continues. The occupiers bombed Toretsk and Pivnichne - they carried out three air strikes.

The enemy is active in the Pokrovsk direction today. To date, 21 combat engagements have been registered. Four of them are still ongoing near Novooleksandrivka and Karlivka. The occupants shelled the areas of Oleksandropil and Umanske five times with unguided aerial missiles.

Fighting continues in two locations near Krasnohorivka. In addition, the enemy attacked in the areas of Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka in the Kurakhove direction. According to the updated information, a total of 12 attacks by the occupation army were registered in the sector today.

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy twice attacked near Kostiantynivka. They also attacked Katerynivka with six KABs and the Urozhaine area twice with unguided aerial missiles.

Read more: Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy 28 Russian ships, including submarine - Navy

Fighting in the south

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy has intensified its attacks, conducting eight attacks in the areas of Novodarivka, Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka. In addition, the invaders launched about a hundred unguided aerial missiles in the directions of Huliaipol, Lobkove, Rivne, Kamianske, and Pyatikhatky.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, at our footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro, the occupiers tried twice unsuccessfully to push Ukrainian soldiers from their positions.

In other areas, the situation did not change significantly.