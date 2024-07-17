Occupiers in Zaporizhzhia direction were given rusty ammunition: "F#cking grenades. New f#cking ones! Straight off assembly line". VIDEO
The occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia direction were given rusty hand grenades.
According to Censor.NET, a video showing "new, straight off the assembly line, f**k it" ammunition, published on social media.
Warning: Strong language!
