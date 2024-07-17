Two children and their mother injured as result of shelling of Huliaipole community in Zaporizhzhia region
On 17 July, Russian troops attacked Uspenivka village in Zaporizhzhia region. Three local residents were wounded.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.
‘Two girls - 5 and 10 years old - and their mother were wounded as a result of an enemy attack on Uspenivka village. Russian servicemen attacked the Huliaipole community with drones,’ he said.
He also said that two enemy UAVs hit a house where a mother and her girls were staying. The house and outbuildings were damaged.
The woman and children were injured by broken glass that flew out of the windows. Their lives are currently not in danger.
