Tomorrow’s power outage: from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., two thirds of consumers will be without electricity - Ukrenergo

Tomorrow, on 18 July, electricity consumption restrictions will be in place throughout the day throughout Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of Ukrenergo.

"From 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m., there will be a power outage for two groups of consumers. From 5:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 10:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. - three groups of consumers. From 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., the regional power distribution companies will use power outage for four groups of consumers simultaneously," the statement said.

On 17 July, regional power distribution companies imposed consumption restrictions throughout the day. At the same time, due to the increase in electricity consumption, power engineers intensified power outages.

Thus, due to the increase in consumption caused by the heat, there will be power outages for four groups of consumers from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. From 10:00 pm to 12:00 am, power outages for three groups of consumers will be in effect.

Earlier, it was expected that power outages would be for three groups of consumers from 06:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and from 10:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m., and for four groups of consumers from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m.

As reported, the heat in Ukraine has resulted in the highest electricity consumption in the country.