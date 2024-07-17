Air raid alert was announced throughout Ukraine due to takeoff of "Kinzhal" carrier Mig-31K in Russia (updated)
An air alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff in Russia of a MiG-31K aircraft - a carrier of Kinzhal missiles.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"The whole of Ukraine is a missile threat! MiG-31K takeoff from Savasleyka airfield (Nizhny Novgorod region) was recorded," the statement said.
In addition, Ukrainian airplanes spotted an enemy UAV in the western part of Sumy region.
At 9:53 p.m., all-clear signal was given. The air raid alert lasted 15 minutes.
