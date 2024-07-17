ENG
FPV drones of 10th Brigade hit: IVF with troops, dugout with occupiers, motorcyclists, enemy infantry. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 10th separate mountain assault brigade "Edelweiss" are actively using FPV drones to destroy the enemy. Among the targets hit are an infantry fighting vehicle with troops, a dugout with occupiers, motorcyclists, and enemy infantry.

The corresponding video was published on the brigade's page, Censor.NET reports.

10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade (74) drones (2535)
