FPV drones of 10th Brigade hit: IVF with troops, dugout with occupiers, motorcyclists, enemy infantry. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 10th separate mountain assault brigade "Edelweiss" are actively using FPV drones to destroy the enemy. Among the targets hit are an infantry fighting vehicle with troops, a dugout with occupiers, motorcyclists, and enemy infantry.
The corresponding video was published on the brigade's page, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password