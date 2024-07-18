ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 563,640 people (+1,130 per day), 8,245 tanks, 15,465 artillery systems, 15,883 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 563,640 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 07.18.24 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 563,640 (+1,130) people,
  • tanks ‒ 8245 (+7) units,
  • armored combat vehicles ‒ 15,883 (+12) units,
  • artillery systems – 15465 (+54) units,
  • MLRS – 1120 (+0) units,
  • air defense equipment ‒ 893 (+0) units,
  • aircraft – 361 (+0) units,
  • helicopters – 326 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 12274 (+50),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 2398 (+0),
  • ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks – 20,833 (+92) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 2593 (+7)

