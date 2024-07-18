In US, poll was conducted among Democrats regarding Biden’s candidacy for presidency: he has poor results - Politico

US President Joe Biden is better off letting his party nominate another candidate for the election. Alternative Democratic candidates, including Vice President Kamala Harris, are ahead of Biden by an average of three points in all states where elections will be held.

This is evidenced by the results of a closed poll of Democrats by BlueLabs Analytics.

The polls were based on interviews with more than 15,000 voters in seven key states.

Almost all candidates are doing better than Biden, including Vice President Harris. The latter, however, lags behind the average of other alternative candidates.

"These data prove that the new Democratic candidate, not Joe Biden, will have the best chance of defeating Trump," notes Politico.

Who is supported the most?

The potential candidates with the most support are Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

All four are ahead of Biden by about 5 points in key states.

"These data confirm the views of some strategists that blindly rallying around Harris would be as big a mistake as blindly supporting Biden's re-election. Almost twice as many voters believe that delegates should nominate the best candidate, rather than choose the next in line," adds the publication.

