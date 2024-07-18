ENG
5 604 30

In Kyiv and 11 regions, volume of power outages increased: Equipment failed at two energy facilities

At two energy facilities, the equipment failed, so the energy industry uses four rounds of shutdowns.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the press service of Ukrenergo.

"Due to the failure of the equipment at two energy facilities, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., four rounds of blackouts were applied in Kyiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kirovohrad regions In other regions, the restrictions apply according to the announced schedule: from 04:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. - four shifts, at other times - three shifts," they said.

Currently, 374 settlements in the Kyiv, Volyn, Zakarpattia, Zhytomyr, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions are completely and partially without electricity due to a thunderstorm and gusty winds in the morning.

For other reasons, 503 settlements remain without power in the morning.

Due to hostilities: there is a blackout in the Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions.

Read more: Tomorrow’s power outage: from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., two thirds of consumers will be without electricity - Ukrenergo

