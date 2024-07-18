2100 Ukrainian soldiers to be sent to France for training in September 2024 - media

In September 2024, more than two thousand Ukrainian soldiers will be trained in local training centers in France.

This was reported by France Info, with reference to sources in the French Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that at the end of September, 2,100 Ukrainian soldiers, equivalent to a French army brigade, will arrive in France for two months of combat training.

These are the same centers that annually receive French soldiers before each operation abroad, the newspaper writes.

France intends to train a brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces by December 2024, the source added.

