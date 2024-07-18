Three people were injured as result of occupiers’ shelling of high-rise building in Kherson, including 16-year-old girl who was seriously wounded. VIDEO

Today, on July 18, Russian troops shelled the central district of Kherson, injuring three people, including a 16-year-old girl.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Municipal Military Administration Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, a 16-year-old girl was hospitalized in a critical condition in a Kherson hospital.

The girl reportedly came under enemy fire in the central district of Kherson. At the time of the enemy attack, she was on the street.

"Doctors are fighting for the life of the young Kherson girl," added Mrochko.

Updated information

According to the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, the enemy continues to shell residential areas of Kherson.

Thus, the occupants attacked a high-rise building, smashing windows and walls pierced with holes . Cars parked nearby and a gas pipeline were also damaged. It is reported that three people who were on the street were hit by the enemy.

A 16-year-old girl, who was taken to the hospital in serious condition, sustained explosive trauma, brain contusion and head wounds.

In addition, a 71-year-old woman was diagnosed with injuries to her face, neck and a fractured jaw.

A 50-year-old woman from Kherson sustained concussion, blast and brain injuries, and shrapnel wounds to her face and lower extremities.