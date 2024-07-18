Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen called on allies to mobilize aid to Ukraine: "Compassion is not a weapon. It will not protect Ukraine"

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has called on the heads of state and government of 47 countries to mobilize efforts to provide Ukraine with the kind of assistance that will help it win the war with Russia.

She said this at the summit of the European Political Community, which is taking place in the UK, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Compassion is not a weapon. It will not protect Ukraine. It will not protect the children of Ukraine. Only our joint actions will protect them," Frederiksen emphasized.

She noted that the decisions taken at the NATO summit last week were important.

"For two and a half years now, we have been saying that we cannot allow Ukraine to lose. I think we should be open about the facts. In order for Ukraine not to lose, Ukraine must win this war," Frederiksen said.

She also paraphrased Winston Churchill's words that it is not enough to do our best, "sometimes we need to do what is required of us."

The head of the Danish government emphasized that Ukraine needs to be provided with military support while increasing its own military capabilities.

"We must urgently provide all the necessary supplies to Ukraine. Ukraine needs air defense, ammunition, more heavy weapons to push Russia out of the Ukrainian territory and put an end to Russia's continuous attacks. I think we have been talking too much about defending Ukraine. Now is the time to push Russia back," she emphasized.

According to Frederiksen, by combining efforts and resources, this can be achieved. An example is the Czech initiative on ammunition, but it is known that there are more available stocks in the world that could be released for use in Ukraine.