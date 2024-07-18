AFU General Staff: 73 combat engagements took place since beginning of day, enemy attacks most actively in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions

As of 4 p.m., 73 combat engagements took place. The occupier is most active in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions, where more than a third of all combat clashes took place,

Shelling in the north

During the day, a number of settlements in Sumy and Chernihiv regions, such as Uhroidy, Obody, and Kremskyi Buhor, suffered from enemy terrorist attacks. Zhuravka came under fire from unguided aerial missiles, and the enemy is also conducting sabotage and reconnaissance activities in the border areas.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

At the same time, Kharkiv region is under constant fire from enemy aircraft. Today terrorists have already dropped 11 GABs. They targeted the areas of Vovchansky Khutory, Starytsia, Lyptsi and Vesele.

In addition, in the Kharkiv direction, Russian occupiers attempted to storm the defensive lines of Ukrainian troops in the area of Hlyboke and Vovchansk eight times. Three combat engagements are currently underway. The situation remains under control of our troops.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, actively attacked the positions of our units five times in the area of Synkivka, Stelmakhivka and Berestove, three firefights are still ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold steadfastly the defense.

Combat actions in Donbas

Today, in the Lyman direction, the invading army launched seven attacks on Ukrainian positions near Makiivka, Nevske, Terny and Torske. Three engagements ended without success for the enemy, four more are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, near the settlements of Pereizne, Spirne and Berestove, Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks by the occupation army.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders made four assaults on the positions of our troops near Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Novomarkove. The enemy carried out air strikes with assault and bombing aircraft on Chasivi Yar.

The number of enemy attacks in the Toretsk direction increased to ten. The enemy is concentrating its efforts in the areas of Pivnichne and Toretsk, where nine combat engagements took place, and another one near New York. Ukrainian soldiers repelled all enemy attacks. The occupiers are actively using aviation in this area, in particular, the areas of Pivnichne and Toretsk were bombed.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the largest number of combat engagements took place. Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers, supported by bombers and attack aircraft, have made 15 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Prohres, Novoselivka Persha, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Umanske and Yasnobrodivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled six enemy attacks so far, with nine attacks still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

Fighting continues near Krasnohorivka, Karlivka and Paraskoviivka in the Kurakhove direction. According to the updated information, six attacks of the occupation army have been repelled in the area today, and six more clashes are still ongoing.

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy is actively using aviation, striking at the areas of Shevchenko, Berestky, Velyka Novosilka, and Urozhaine.

Fighting in the south

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers made five unsuccessful attempts to attack our units near Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, and in the direction of Novoandriivka and Nesterianka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions. Two unsuccessful assaults by enemy infantry were repelled by Ukrainian troops.