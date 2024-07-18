If someone in Europe is trying to solve their issues at expense of Ukraine, why should we pay attention to such people? - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned European leaders.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state said this at the inaugural plenary session of the European Political Community Summit.

According to him, Russian dictator Putin may try to get closer to individual countries or political parties in an attempt to undermine unity among European countries.

He may try to seduce, pressure or blackmail one of the leaders of Europe to betray the rest.

"Of course, everyone chooses how to act and what legacy to leave. But if someone in Europe is trying to solve their issues behind the backs of others or even at the expense of someone else. If someone wants to promote war, to promise something against our common interests. At the expense of, say, Ukraine or other countries, then why do we need to pay attention to such people at all? The EU and NATO can resolve the issue without such people," Zelenskyy said.

Hungary's Presidency of the EU Council and Orban's "peaceful voyages"

As a reminder, the Hungarian presidency of the EU Council began on 1 July. It will last until the end of 2024.

Since the start of Budapest's presidency of the EU Council, Viktor Orban has paid visits to Moscow and Beijing as part of his "peacekeeping mission".

A number of European leaders reacted rather sharply to the Hungarian prime minister's visit to Moscow. In particular, they stressed that Orban did not represent the EU in Russia during his meeting with Putin.

By the way, on Monday, 15 July, the European Commission took some measures against Hungary due to the recent events that took place in the EU during Budapest's presidency.

