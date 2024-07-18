ENG
Zelenskyy arrives in UK for European Political Community Summit: New security agreements to be signed. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives in the UK to attend the European Political Community Summit.

The head of state announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"For the fourth time, the countries of the European area are gathering at the European Political Community Summit to discuss common themes and challenges. I have come to the UK to participate in the summit, hold bilateral meetings with partners, and sign new security agreements. I have a separate programme on our relations with the UK. I will meet with His Majesty King Charles III, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, government officials, and heads of defence companies," he said in a statement.

According to Zelenskyy, during the visit, they will sign an intergovernmental agreement on support for the Ukrainian defence industry, discuss future defence cooperation and expanding defence capabilities.

