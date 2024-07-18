In Kharkiv region, enemy continued its assaults near Hlyboke and Vovchansk. Most hostile attacks were in Toretsk sector - General Staff

Over the past day, 144 combat engagements were recorded in 11 sectors.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas with one missile, 67 air strikes, involving 104 GABs. In addition, it carried out 4,605 attacks, 94 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes near the settlements of Hlyboke, Lyptsi, Mali Prokhody, Starytsia, Synkivka in Kharkiv region; Terny, Lyman, Makiivka, Spirne, Chasiv Yar, Dobropillia, Pivnichne, Toretsk, Oleksandropil, Umanske, Pokrovsk, Zhelanne, Prohres, Arkhangelske, Katerynivka, Urozhaine and Vodyane in Donetsk region; Huliaipole, Lobkove, Rivne, Kamianske and Pyatykhatky in Zaporizhzhia.

Strikes on the enemy

Yesterday, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces conducted two strikes on the enemy's military equipment and manpower, destroying two command posts, an air defence facility, four radar and electronic warfare stations and two other important enemy targets.

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1130 casualties over the past day. Ukrainian troops also neutralised seven tanks, 12 armoured combat vehicles, 54 artillery systems, 50 tactical UAVs, 92 vehicles and seven pieces of special equipment.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continued offensive and assault operations. There were 20 combat engagements in the area. All of them took place in the areas of Hlyboke and Vovchansk. The occupants actively used bomber aircraft for attacks.

The number of attacks in the Kupyansk sector increased to 11 over the last day. Ukrainian defence forces repelled all enemy assaults near Synkivka, Novoosykove, Andriivka, Berestove and Stelmakhivka.

In the Lyman sector, our troops stopped ten occupants' attacks near Hrekivka, Makiivka, Terny, Torske and in the Serebryansky forest.

In the Siverskyi sector, the Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled ten assault attacks. The enemy tried to advance near Spirne, Verkhniokamianske, Vyimka and Rozdolivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops stopped six enemy attempts to break through our defences. The occupants, with the support of aviation, made the main efforts in the area of Chasiv Yar.

The invaders continued to be active in the Toretsk sector yesterday. In total, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 29 times in the areas of Pivnichne and New York. He carried out airstrikes with the use of GABs.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 26 assaults and attacks in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Kalynove, Karlivka, Novoselivka Persha and Yasnobrodivka, where the invaders, supported by aviation, tried to force our units out of their positions.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian defence forces stopped enemy attacks near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops 12 times.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made three assaults on our positions near Kostiantynivka and Novodarivka.

Situation in the South

In the Orikhivsk sector, seven combat engagements took place in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka. In addition, the invaders fired about a hundred unguided aerial missiles in the directions of Huliaipole, Lobkove, Rivnopole, Kamianske and Pyatykhatky.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the occupiers continue to try to drive the Ukrainian Defence Forces units from their positions on the left bank of the Dnieper. Five Russian attacks have been unsuccessful.

Situation in the North

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the occupiers maintain a military presence, shelling settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and conducting sabotage and reconnaissance activities in Ukraine.

