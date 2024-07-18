Today, enemy concentrated its efforts in Pokrovsk and Toretsk sectors. 24 combat engagements took place there - General Staff

Our troops continue to fiercely counter the enemy's attempts to advance into the depths of Ukrainian territory. Today the enemy concentrated its efforts on the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions. So far, 24 combat engagements have taken place in both areas. A total of 118 combat engagements have been registered since the beginning of the day.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian shelling of Ukraine

The enemy carried out 43 air strikes (using 58 GABs) and 605 kamikaze drone strikes, and fired 3,230 times at the positions of our troops.

Situation in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, 16 enemy attacks were repelled. 11 of them took place near Hlyboke and the rest in the area of Vovchansk. As of today, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have lost 94 servicemen in killed and wounded. In addition, 13 artillery systems, four vehicles, an armoured combat vehicle and two units of special equipment were destroyed or damaged.

In the Kupyansk sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 10 attacks in the areas of Pishchane, Berestove, Andriivka and Synkivka.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman sector, six unsuccessful enemy attempts to advance in the directions of Hrekivka, Makiivka, Terny and Torske were recorded yesterday.

In the Siverskyi sector, the occupants suffered losses in seven attempts to storm our positions near Verkhniokamianske, Rozdolivka and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the total number of enemy attempts to improve the tactical situation increased to four. The battle near Andriivka is ongoing, and other attacks have been repelled. The situation is under control.

In the Toretsk sector, 23 attacks by Russian terrorists have been stopped, and one battle is still ongoing. Today the enemy has directed all its efforts to the areas of Pivnichne and New York. The defence forces are adequately responding to the invaders' actions, taking the necessary measures to deplete their offensive potential.

As in the previous day, the enemy is concentrating significant efforts in the Pokrovsk sector. Russian invaders made 24 attempts to force our defenders from their positions. They concentrated their efforts near Novooleksandrivka and Novoselivka Persha.

The enemy paid dearly for today's activity. According to the updated information, the Russian aggressor lost a total of 304 people killed and wounded. The occupants' APC and IFV, a cannon, four motorcycles, an MT-LB and five vehicles were destroyed. In addition, eight more artillery systems, one infantry fighting vehicle and 15 vehicles sustained significant damage.

In the Kurakhove sector, 12 hostile attacks took place near Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Krasnohorivka. Fighting is ongoing near the latter, and all other enemy attempts to advance have been stopped. The situation is under control of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Situation in the South

Three firefights took place in the Vremivsk sector. Enemy assaults were stifled in the areas of Kostiantynivka and Novodarivka.

In the Orikhivsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled seven enemy attacks in the areas of Verbove - Mala Tokmachka and Nesterianka - Novoandriivka. Six attacks were repelled and one is ongoing. The situation is under control.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Ukrainian troops repelled three enemy attacks on the left bank of the Dnieper River.

The situation in other sectors is currently unchanged.

Our soldiers are tracking the movements of enemy units and effectively using firepower. Today, I would like to mention the soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade "Magura", who are confidently holding back the onslaught of the Russian occupation forces and inflicting significant losses on the aggressor.

