Three people injured as result of occupiers’ shelling of Antonivka and Bilozerka in Kherson region (updated)

Today, on 17 July, Russian troops fired twice at Antonivka and Bilozerka in Kherson region. There are wounded.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, a resident of Antonivka, who was injured as a result of Russian shelling, turned to the hospital. The 45-year-old woman was diagnosed with post-concussion syndrome and explosive trauma. She is being provided with the necessary assistance.

In the evening, it became known that the occupation forces attacked Antonivka again, injuring a 62-year-old man. He went to the hospital on his own with a facial injury. The doctors provided him with assistance. He will undergo further treatment on an outpatient basis.

In addition, a resident of Bilozerka who was injured by Russian shelling was hospitalised. The 33-year-old woman sustained blast and craniocerebral injuries, as well as post-concussion syndrome. The victim is receiving medical care.

Update on the victims in Antonivka

Later, the RMA reported that the Russians did not stop shelling Antonivka with artillery.

Two more local residents, a man and a woman, were hit. They were taken to the hospital by ambulance crews.

This morning, Russian troops attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.