Special entry and exit regime introduced in Kherson region

According to the order of the commandant of the Kherson region of 28 March 2024, a special regime of entry and exit to the territory of the region has been introduced.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.



As noted, the purpose of this decision is to ensure the proper organisation and control of the access regime at checkpoints.



The Regional Military Administration reports that this applies to both citizens of Ukraine and foreigners and stateless persons.



"According to the order, 'Notification of movement' should be sent to the email of the Kherson Regional Commandant's Office: [email protected]," the Regional Military Administration added.

Read more: Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff: 99 combat engagements registered since beginning of day, enemy is active in Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Kharkiv directions