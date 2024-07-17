ENG
News
Occupiers attack civilian car in Sumy region with drone, wounding woman. PHOTO

Today, on 17 July 2024, Russians attacked a civilian car with a drone in the Sumy region, injuring a passenger.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, today at around 15:00, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the enemy attacked a civilian car travelling along the Belopillya-Putivl road with a drone.

As a result of the attack, a passenger of the car was injured.

Окупанти атакували цивільне авто на Сумщині

