The permission granted by the United States and other allies to Ukrainians to use Western weapons for strikes inside Russia has had a huge impact on the situation at the front.

According to Censor.NET, CNN wrote about this.

In a commentary to the TV channel, a senior officer of the Security Service of Ukraine, codenamed 'Banker', said that he and his subordinates "destroyed targets inside Russia, which allowed for several successful counter-offensives".

"The Russian military can no longer feel impunity and security," the soldier said.

CNN notes that after months of lagging behind due to a lack of ammunition and manpower, Kyiv is finally able to take full advantage of Western military aid, which began flowing into the country last month after months of delays. Soldiers on the front lines say the supplies are starting to make a difference - especially as they can now use the arsenal to launch strikes across the border.

"We see the impact of the aid every day. Artillery, long-range multiple launch rocket systems with different types of ammunition and submunitions - this affects the overall picture on the battlefield. We are deploying the most effective weapons systems in the areas where the Russians are trying to break through the defensive lines, and there is a significant slowdown in the Russian advance," said Ivan, an officer with the 148th Artillery Brigade.

Read more: We are working on systems that will allow us to be more long-range, - Zelenskyy

The media noted that the possibility of Russia's re-occupation of part of Kharkiv region convinced some of Ukraine's key allies, including the United States, to lift the restrictions. This allowed Kyiv to strike and destroy or seriously damage key facilities in Russia.

"Ukraine started launching HIMARS strikes against targets in the Belgorod region and forced the Russians to move their S-300 systems, which they used to strike Kharkiv, much further away, so that Kharkiv is now out of range of the Russian S-300 systems," said Konrad Muzyka, an independent defence analyst and director of Rochan Consulting.

As a reminder, the US fears an escalation and spread of the war beyond Ukraine when it comes to allowing Kyiv to strike Russia with long-range ATACMS missiles.