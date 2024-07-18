Zelenskyy met with Vucic: Security issues were discussed

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic.

According to Censor.NET, he reported this on Telegram.

According to Zelenskyy, they discussed security issues and the development of bilateral relations.

"I am grateful for Serbia's participation in the first Global Peace Summit and joining the Joint Communiqué. We appreciate the financial and humanitarian assistance to our country," he added.

