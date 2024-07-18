Poroshenko on Chervinskyi’s rigged trial: This has nothing in common with rule of law

After the announcement of the ruling of the judge of the Shevchenkivsky Court on house arrest for intelligence officer Roman Chervinskyi, Petro Poroshenko said that he was not surprised by this decision, which was made on the instructions of the authorities.

"It was a petty political revenge. It has nothing to do with the rule of law, democracy, European integration, Euro-Atlantic integration, or the protection of human rights. I draw parallels: all those who make such illegal decisions end up in a very bad way. Because victory, truth, and justice are ours," Poroshenko said.

"A big lie generates big consequences for them. We will show that it is society that has the primary power in this country. I thank everyone. We continue our struggle," Roman Chervinskyi said.

"Let us stand together - the truth must prevail," Poroshenko emphasized.

Earlier, Petro Poroshenko arrived at the Shevchenkivskyi court and filed a motion to take Colonel Roman Chervinskyi on bail. The politician recalled the combat career of the scout Chervinskyi and emphasized the need for a fair and impartial process.

"I have known Chervinskyi since 2014. As the fifth President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief, I can only partially reveal the tasks of the Minister of Defense, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, and the Security Service of Ukraine that were set for this heroic person - the best special forces officer, the best intelligence officer. The role and mission that Roman Chervinskyi played in strengthening the state's defense capabilities in resolving extremely important, strategic operations since 2014," Poroshenko said.

"It was both the elimination of the real enemies of Ukraine behind the front line and the replenishment of the exchange fund. Now, instead of trying traitors, trying invaders, the authorities are trying to try Chervinskyi. The motivation of the authorities consists of two parts - revenge on Chervinskyi and fear, because they are afraid of him," Poroshenko stated.

He also called on the public not to lose attention to this process: "your active position will help establish the principles of the rule of law, truth and justice."

People's deputies from the European Solidarity faction also filed a motion to bail Roman Chervinskyi. Earlier, Poroshenko posted UAH 9 million bail for Chervinskyi in another case, which was considered by judges in Kropyvnytskyi. The intelligence officer has been in pre-trial detention since April 2023.