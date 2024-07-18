Top democrats believe Biden will soon withdraw from US presidential race - media

Current US President Joe Biden may withdraw from the presidential race this weekend.

Axios writes about this, citing anonymous comments from top Democratic Party officials, Censor.NET reports.

Axios sources believe that the growing pressure from Democratic Party leaders in Congress and arguments from close friends will eventually convince Biden to withdraw from the election, and this could happen this weekend.

The party leadership, Biden's friends, and campaign donors believe that the president has no chance of winning, given the disappointing sociological data.

It is noted that in private conversations, the president is allegedly being persuaded that if he insists on running for office, he could suffer a crushing defeat. In recent days, this pressure has intensified.

"He is facing a choice - either to go down in history as an outstanding personality or to be sure that there will never be a presidential library named after Biden. I pray that he will do the right thing, and he is inclined to make this decision," said one of the interlocutors.

Earlier it was reported that former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi had a private conversation with US President Joe Biden, in which she told him that she and other Democratic lawmakers were concerned that he was "pulling the party down."

