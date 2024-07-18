ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5285 visitors online
News
4 240 16

Explosions occurred in Odesa - Trukhanov

В Одесі пролунали вибухи

On the evening of July 18, explosions occurred in Odesa during an air raid alert.

Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov wrote about this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Explosions are heard in the city!" he said.

Earlier, the mayor warned of the threat of enemy ballistics from Crimea.

Read more: Explosion occurred in suburbs of Dnipro: Occupants’ reconnaissance UAV was shot down (updated)

Author: 

explosion (1560) Odesa (954)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 