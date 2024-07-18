Explosions occurred in Odesa - Trukhanov
On the evening of July 18, explosions occurred in Odesa during an air raid alert.
Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov wrote about this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"Explosions are heard in the city!" he said.
Earlier, the mayor warned of the threat of enemy ballistics from Crimea.
