If West remains strong, "hot phase" of war may end by end of year - Zelenskyy

The whole world should put pressure on Russia to convince it to sit down at the table and consider ending the war.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the BBC.

"This does not mean that all territories are won by force. I think that the power of diplomacy can help," the Ukrainian president said.

He said that if Ukraine's allies in the West remain strong, what he called the "hot phase" of the war with Russia could end by the end of this year. He added that a weaker Russia on the battlefield would put Ukraine in a stronger position at the negotiating table.

"By putting pressure on Russia, I believe that it is possible to agree to a diplomatic settlement," Zelenskyy added.

As a reminder, on the morning of Friday, 19 July, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address an extraordinary meeting of the UK government.

Read more: Zelenskyy meets with King Charles III of Great Britain