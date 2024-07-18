ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5285 visitors online
News
4 632 49

Zelenskyy meets with King Charles III of Great Britain

Володимир Зеленський та Чарльз ІІІ

On July 18, during a visit to the United Kingdom, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy was received by King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the official website of the President.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the British and His Majesty's Government and emphasized that the United Kingdom remains one of Ukraine's closest and most important allies.

He also thanked King Charles III and the entire royal family for their support of the Ukrainian people and attention to Ukrainians who have found temporary refuge in the UK.

Earlier it was reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the UK to participate in the European Political Community Summit.

Read more: UK government has announced programme: Support for Ukraine will continue

Author: 

UK (1218) Zelenskyi (6860) Charles III (10)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 