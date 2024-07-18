Zelenskyy meets with King Charles III of Great Britain

On July 18, during a visit to the United Kingdom, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy was received by King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the official website of the President.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the British and His Majesty's Government and emphasized that the United Kingdom remains one of Ukraine's closest and most important allies.

He also thanked King Charles III and the entire royal family for their support of the Ukrainian people and attention to Ukrainians who have found temporary refuge in the UK.

Earlier it was reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the UK to participate in the European Political Community Summit.

