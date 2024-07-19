Europe should be ready for ten years of war in Ukraine - Stoltenberg

Europe and NATO must be prepared for the fact that the war in Ukraine will drag on for ten years.

As Censor.NET informs, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated this in an interview with the BBC.

"But the main thing here is that the stronger we support Ukraine and the longer we are ready to support it, the sooner the war can end. The paradox is that President Putin now thinks he can outlast us. That's why the war continues.

And when we make it very clear that we are here for a long time, that we have a firm intention to help Ukraine for a long time, then we create the conditions for the resolution of the conflict, in which Ukraine will prevail as a sovereign independent state," the NATO Secretary General emphasized.

