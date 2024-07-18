Stoltenberg: It is extremely important that US continues to support Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expects the United States to continue supporting Ukraine, as the United States is its largest ally.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Yevropeiska Pravda, he said this in a commentary to AFP.

As noted, against the backdrop of statements by Donald Trump and his associates questioning Washington's continued support for Ukraine if Trump returns to the White House, Stoltenberg stressed that the role of the United States in Western assistance to Ukraine is extremely important.

"European allies and Canada can certainly do more. But it is extremely important that the United States continues to support Ukraine. This should be a joint effort of North America and Europe, and the United States is the biggest ally. So I expect the United States to continue to support Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.

He also emphasized that providing such assistance to Ukraine is in the security interests of the United States.

"If President Putin were to win in Ukraine, it would not only be a tragedy for Ukrainians, it would also make the world more dangerous... If we want to reach a point where Ukraine stands as a sovereign independent state, the way to do that is to provide more support to Ukraine," Stoltenberg emphasized.

