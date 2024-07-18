Partners are slow to make decisions on aid to Ukraine - Nauseda

In order for Ukraine to win, it is necessary to strengthen and accelerate the transfer of assistance to it.

This was stated by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda before the summit of the European Political Community, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

He noted that quite important decisions were made at the NATO summit in Washington to support Ukraine.

"But the problem is not in decision-making. The problem is that we are not able to act. We make decisions, but unfortunately, they are implemented much later. And this is a problem," the Lithuanian leader explained.

Nasueda emphasized that Ukraine urgently needs ammunition and air defense right now, and therefore it is necessary to increase support for Ukraine "if we really want it to win this war."

He noted that Russia is actually concentrating all its efforts on producing as many weapons as it can.

"And the problem is that they are ahead of our capabilities, even if we act as a team. Russia produces more than the united Europe. This is a problem. We need to increase our capacities, work more closely with our partners, especially like-minded countries, and support Ukraine more resolutely," the Lithuanian president said.

