Lithuania will provide 0.25% of GDP for defense assistance to Ukraine, - Nauseda
This was announced by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, Censor.NET reports.
"Today, at a meeting of the State Defence Council, we agreed to allocate at least 0.25% of GDP to support Ukraine's security and defence," the Lithuanian president said.
Nausėda stressed that Lithuania would continue to stand firmly with Ukraine until victory. "We will always support freedom," he said.
