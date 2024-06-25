First batch of ammunition under Czech initiative arrives in Ukraine - Fiala

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said that the first batch of ammunition purchased under the Czech initiative had arrived in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, he made the announcement on the social network X.

"The first batch of ammunition from our initiative has arrived in Ukraine," he said, adding that it happened "some time ago".

Czech initiative

To recap, at the Munich Security Conference in February, Czech President Petr Pavel said that his country had found hundreds of thousands of shells for Ukraine, but the project needed funding. He called on allies to help raise money for the purchase of weapons. A number of countries responded and contributed to the Czech initiative to purchase shells for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In total, almost 20 countries have joined Prague's idea.

Earlier it was reported that the Czech Republic had signed a contract for the first 180,000 pieces of artillery ammunition for Ukraine and is working on obtaining another 300,000 pieces.

The partner countries plan to send Ukraine half a million rounds of ammunition by the end of 2024 as part of the Czech initiative.

