Lithuania joins coalition to support Ukraine’s air defence - Nausėda
Lithuania joins the coalition to support Ukraine’s air defence.
According to Censor.NET, this was tweeted by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.
"I am pleased to announce that Lithuania is joining the Air Defence Coalition led by Germany, France and the United States. We will contribute by providing Ukraine with mobile air surveillance radars. Military support for Ukraine is crucial. Ukraine needs weapons, not promises. Let's put our words into action," Nauseda wrote.
Earlier it was reported that the Lithuanian government approved the allocation of EUR 13.5 million for the purchase of air surveillance radars to be transferred to the German-led coalition to search for air defence equipment for Ukraine.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password