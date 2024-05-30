According to the Alliance’s own estimates, the countries of Eastern and Central Europe have only a small part of air defense. It is not enough to protect the eastern flank.

According to the sources, NATO countries are able to provide less than 5% of the air defense capabilities considered necessary to protect the Allies in Central and Eastern Europe from a full-scale attack.

One senior NATO diplomat said the ability to defend against missiles and airstrikes was "a major part of the plan to defend Eastern Europe against invasion," but it is now gone.

NATO foreign ministers will gather in Prague on Thursday for two days of talks aimed at preparing for a summit of alliance leaders in Washington in July. The central theme will be the strengthening of European defense. Some European leaders and military officials believe Russia could attack a NATO member before the end of the decade.

The newspaper notes that the failure of European NATO member states in recent months to provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems has highlighted the limited reserves on the continent.

A NATO official said "capability goals and defense plans are classified," but added that air and missile defense "are top priorities" and that "stockpiles have been reduced."

"NATO's new defense plans also significantly increase air and missile defense requirements in terms of numbers and readiness," the official said.

