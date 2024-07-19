ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 564,620 people (+980 per day), 8,250 tanks, 15,520 artillery systems, 15,902 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 564,620 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 19.07.24 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 564,620 (+980) people,
  • tanks ‒ 8250 (+5) units,
  • armored combat vehicles ‒ 15902 (+19) units,
  • artillery systems – 15,520 (+55) units,
  • MLRS – 1120 (+0) units,
  • air defense equipment ‒ 894 (+1) units,
  • aircraft – 361 (+0) units,
  • helicopters – 326 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 12316 (+42),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 2401 (+3),
  • ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 20,909 (+76) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 2593 (+0)

Read more: Enemy is active in Kurakhove and Toretsk directions, - General Staff

Ліквідація російських загарбників 18 липня

