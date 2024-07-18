Enemy is active in Kurakhove and Toretsk directions, - General Staff

As of today, 107 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The situation in the Pokrovsk direction remained the hottest today, and the enemy is also active in the Kurakhove and Toretsk directions.

Russian shelling of Ukraine

During the day, the enemy launched two missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine using three missiles, 54 air strikes (including 65 GABs), and used 411 kamikaze drones to destroy Ukrainian troops. It fired nearly 3,000 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked eight times near Hlyboke and Vovchansk. All attacks were successfully repelled by our defenders. According to preliminary estimates, the aggressor's losses so far amount to 72 servicemen dead and injured, and our soldiers destroyed three artillery systems, an IFV, six vehicles and three special vehicles, 11 UAVs, and damaged five artillery systems and three vehicles.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried to advance to our positions near Synkivka, Stelmakhivka, Berestove and Pishchane 11 times during the day. Six of the enemy's attacks were successfully repelled by the Defense Forces. The fighting continues.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked thirteen times in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske, Torske and Terny. Four combat engagements are still ongoing, all others were stopped by our troops. The losses of the Russian occupiers are being clarified.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through our defense five times during the day in the areas of Pereyizne, Spirne and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, enemy activity resulted in five combat engagements. Five attacks in the areas of Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Novomarkove were stopped. The invaders suffered losses.

In the Toretsk direction, our troops repelled 18 enemy attacks near Pivnichne, Toretsk and New York. 16 attacks were repelled, the enemy was unsuccessful, and fighting continues in two locations.

The enemy was most active in the Pokrovsk direction today. In total, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried to break into our defense 22 times in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novoselivka Persha, Novooleksandrivka, Prohres, Umanske and Yasnobrodivka. As of now, 15 enemy attacks have been repelled, and seven combat engagements are ongoing. Our defenders are taking measures to stabilize the situation and prevent the enemy from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory. The enemy is suffering significant losses - according to preliminary information, today our soldiers eliminated more than two hundred invaders in this area, 73 of them irrevocably. Three armored combat vehicles, three artillery systems and eight vehicles were destroyed. Two more cannons, a tank and six occupiers' vehicles were heavily damaged.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy attacked our positions 14 times. They were most active in the area of Krasnohorivka and Paraskoviivka. Four attacks near Krasnohorivka are still ongoing.

The situation in the South

The invaders unsuccessfully stormed our positions in the Orikhiv direction near Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne and Novoandriivka six times. One firefight is currently underway, the situation is under control.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy keeps trying to drive our units from their positions. Ukrainian troops repelled three unsuccessful attacks by the aggressor.

Today, the soldiers of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Lieutenant General Marko Bezruchko should be recognized for their effective and professional combat work, effectively destroying the enemy and inflicting irreparable losses in manpower and equipment.

