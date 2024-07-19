Pokrovsk direction remains hottest, but Russians have reduced their offensive actions here - OSGT "Khortytsia"

The enemy did not stop trying, with the support of aviation, to dislodge Ukrainian units from the occupied lines in the Pokrovsk direction, but the number of enemy assaults decreased on the last day.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced on the air of the telethon by the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" OSGT, Nazar Voloshyn.

"This direction (Pokrovsk - ed.) will continue to be the same as it was - the hottest, but the enemy has somewhat reduced its offensive emphasis and potential, because the Defense Forces are stopping it, giving an adequate response to the enemy, therefore, over the past day, our defenders have repelled 27 enemy attacks. There were 26 enemy attacks the previous day," Voloshyn said.

The enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvizhenka, Novoselivka Persha, Novooleksandrivka, Progress, Umanske, and Yasnobrodivka, and is trying to dislodge Ukrainian units from the occupied lines with the support of aviation.

"The defense forces are responding adequately, confronting the enemy. The enemy is suffering considerable losses there, and over 200 occupiers have been destroyed in this direction over the past day. Several armored vehicles, artillery systems, eight cars were also destroyed, and a lot of equipment was damaged: guns, tanks, and cars," added the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" OSGT.

He noted that in the previous weeks, there were almost 50 assaults per day in the Pokrovsk direction, but now the number of enemy attacks has decreased somewhat.

"There is no relative advance as such, the enemy in the Toretsk direction is also conducting attacks with its fire influence and active assault actions, and in particular yesterday, the enemy was actively active there. With the support of aviation, 20 attacks were carried out, the previous day there were slightly more - 29," Voloshyn said.

He emphasized that the enemy tried to storm the positions of our defenders in the Severnye, Toretsk, and New York districts. Also, the enemy carried out assaults under the cover of aircraft that dropped enemy anti-aircraft missiles.

"The vast majority of assaults are carried out from the detachment to the company. He does not place great emphasis on the use of armored vehicles but supports actions with armored vehicles, and in that direction, the enemy dropped 10 air bombs on populated cities and areas of the settlements of Severne and Toretsk in the past day. More than 230 shellings from various types of weapons were registered over the past 24 hours," Voloshyn said.